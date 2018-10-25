On this podcast, we talk about:
- A review of Red Dead Redemption 2.
- Sneaker-buying bots scooping up all the rarest pairs of shoes.
- Twitter making an earnings comeback.
Are you ready for Red Dead Redemption 2? (The 3:59, Ep. 480)
Discuss: Are you ready for Red Dead Redemption 2? (The 3:59, Ep. 480)
