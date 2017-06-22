Are you an iPad Pro or Surface Pro? (The 3:59, Ep. 245)

High-end tablets are getting closer to offering the same performance as laptops. But, there's still a clear winner between the top two "Pro" tablet models -- Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro -- when it comes to heavy-lifting computing and multi-tasking: the Surface Pro.

However, there are plenty of other factors to consider in buying one of these devices. We invited on reviewer Josh Goldman to break down a handful of these factors. Check out his story for more details. Also, as some astute YouTube commenters suggested on our live show today, you may want a Chromebook instead.

We also discussed the latest news on Fireball, a malware that infects your computer browser.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

