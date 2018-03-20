CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

What the first fatality from a self-driving car means for Uber and all autonomous driving.



AT&T and Time Warner taking on the Justice Department over their right to merge.



More dirty tricks revealed by Cambridge Analytica, the firm that worked with the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

