Are Uber's self-driving cars in trouble after first fatality? (The 3:59, Ep. 372)

Uber halts its autonomous-driving program after one of its cars hits a pedestrian. Also, AT&T's battle with the Justice Department kicks off.

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • What the first fatality from a self-driving car means for Uber and all autonomous driving.
  • AT&T and Time Warner taking on the Justice Department over their right to merge.
  • More dirty tricks revealed by Cambridge Analytica, the firm that worked with the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

