Are Hex's Star Wars iPhone cases better than OtterBox's?

Yes, more Star Wars-themed iPhone cases have hit the market. Hex's come in leather.

The cases are available for the latest iPhones.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

A few weeks back I wrote about how OtterBox was making Star Wars cases ahead of the release of "The Last Jedi." Well, it turns out OtterBox isn't the only company that picked up a license from Disney to make Star Wars cases.

Hex also got one and its line of Hex X Star Wars cases comes in a few different versions with such characters as Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 pressed into the cases' leather finishes. They range in price from $50-$70 and aren't as protective as the OtterBox cases. However, they're perhaps a bit more understated and stylish. You can be the judge. 

Here's what the cases look like on the inside.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
