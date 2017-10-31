Are Facebook and Google too powerful? (The 3:59, Ep. 308)

CNET

Things are heating up for Google, Facebook and Twitter.

The three tech companies face a trio of Congressional hearings this week, starting Tuesday afternoon. CNET's Iyaz Akhtar, an attorney in his previous life, is a special guest on the show and breaks down what we may actually see.

I also pick Iyaz's brain about the latest development in the Apple-Qualcomm legal spat. Apple is reportedly looking into getting away from using Qualcomm radios in its products. We discuss the feasibility of the move.

