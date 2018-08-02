Are AT&T and Verizon fleecing rural America?

Thomas Trutschel

Talk about unfair. Millions of broadband customers in rural and under-served urban markets are paying nearly identical prices for slower DSL service as customers who have access to high-speed fiber services.

That's the conclusion from a report published this week by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), which advocates for more equitable broadband deployment.

In places where AT&T and Verizon don't offer their high-speed fiber-based broadband services, they continue to offer customers slower-speed DSL service. But recently, the companies have been eliminating lower tiers of service, which has resulted in higher prices for the base price of service. But in areas--like rural regions of the country or low-income urban markets- where the networks haven't been upgraded, this means that customers are paying more for slower service.

Take AT&T as an example. The company is charging $60 a month for DSL with speeds ranging between 6 and 10Mbps, according to the white paper. This is the same price after the first year discounts end that AT&T charges its U-verse broadband customers, who get between 50Mbps and 75Mbps download speeds.

Verizon's pricing is similar. It charges $65 a month for 100Mbps Fios service, and about $63 a month for DSL service, which tops out at between 1.5Mbps and 15Mbps.

NDIA argues that AT&T and Verizon have been eliminating their cheaper rate tiers and leaving the mid range price point. But they have not upgraded the DSL networks and have left the speeds of those services low.

"Each company now charges essentially identical monthly prices—$63-$65 a month after first-year discounts have ended—for home wireline broadband connections at almost any speed up to 100/100 Mbps fiber service," the white paper said.

AT&T said in a statement that the results of this study are misleading.

"Attempting to assess internet service offerings by only looking at standard rates does not give a complete picture; the internet service market is more competitive than ever and most customers make their purchases at bundled and discounted rates," the company said in a statement.

The company says it hasn't eliminate speed tiers, but instead has "simplified" its pricing with an "entry level price point that's remained relatively constant while the speed offered has increased."

It also notes that DSL is generally more expensive to maintain. And because this service is typically offered in areas where there is not enough of population density to justify the cost of a fiber-based service, there are fewer customers, which increases the cost per customer.

Verizon did not respond to a request for comment.

Still, the report comes as policy makers take a closer look at broadband access and the digital divide that exists between urban and suburban markets and rural America. Nearly 24 million Americans do not have access to broadband with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps and uploads of 3 Mbps, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

A large majority of these unconnected or under-connected Americans live in rural areas where it's expensive to build infrastructure and deliver service. It also happens to be in parts of the country where there little if any competition. And that seems to be a better predictor of whether the networks have been upgraded to higher speeds.

A report published earlier this week from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a public interest nonprofit, shows that big cable and telecom companies have invested most heavily in network upgrades in areas where they face competition. Meanwhile, markets where no competition exists, network speeds lag.

"Efforts to increase investment from the largest firms in more rural areas have largely failed," the report said. "Though states have varied regulations, the same trend results in every state — investment by the large ISPs is correlated to competition rather than the regulatory environment."

