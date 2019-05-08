Archie Comics welcomes the royal baby into the Archie club

Everything's Archie again. British royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle, announced on Wednesday that their son's name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
It didn't take long for one of the more famous pop-culture Archies to respond. "I'm baby," the official Archie Comics Twitter account tweeted out after the name was announced.
The "I'm baby" meme has a creepy origin. It comes from a text conversation between a mother and her daughter who was hiding from a home invader. (The girl wasn't hurt.) But it's since been used in more lighthearted ways, and Archie Comics fans understood the reference.
"Prince Archie of Riverdale," wrote one Twitter user.
"Archie is an icon, and we're honored and overjoyed to share his name with the new royal baby!" Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater said in a more formal statement. "Congrats to the new parents!"
There are other hugely famous pop-culture Archies, of course, including Archie Bunker of All in the Family fame. Stifle yourself, Edith. Those were the days.
"Good to know that in 50 years, he'll be telling the Meathead to move out of his house," joked one Twitter user.
Don't forget, there are other Archies out there, including retired NFL quarterback Archie Manning, dad of Peyton and Eli.
But the creator of the Riverdale show on the CW, the series that's helped introduce red-headed Archie Andrews to a new generation, was loving the connection.
'Best. Crossover. Ever," tweeted Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics. "Riverdale goes ROYAL."
