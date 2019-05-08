Archie Comics welcomes the royal baby into the Archie club

Everything's Archie again. British royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle, announced on Wednesday that their son's name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

It didn't take long for one of the more famous pop-culture Archies to respond. "I'm baby," the official Archie Comics Twitter account tweeted out after the name was announced.

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

The "I'm baby" meme has a creepy origin. It comes from a text conversation between a mother and her daughter who was hiding from a home invader. (The girl wasn't hurt.) But it's since been used in more lighthearted ways, and Archie Comics fans understood the reference.

"Prince Archie of Riverdale," wrote one Twitter user.

Prince Archie of Riverdale — Allison the Disney Diva saw Endgame and is sad (@Daviesallison1A) May 8, 2019

Do you feel baby that Archie stole Jughead's crown? — Cameron Williams (@Wasgo) May 8, 2019

Welcome Archie! We have been friends for many years. Now you are royally loved. — Deborah T Gilmore (@deborahgilmore) May 8, 2019

"Archie is an icon, and we're honored and overjoyed to share his name with the new royal baby!" Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater said in a more formal statement. "Congrats to the new parents!"

There are other hugely famous pop-culture Archies, of course, including Archie Bunker of All in the Family fame. Stifle yourself, Edith. Those were the days.

"Good to know that in 50 years, he'll be telling the Meathead to move out of his house," joked one Twitter user.

Good to know that in fifty years, he'll be telling the Meathead to move out of his house.#ArchieWindsor#ArchieBunker https://t.co/7H38CGdZ9U — 𝕴𝖈𝖊 𝕮𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒 𝕯𝖆𝖓 🍨 (@TheGiftOfMayhem) May 8, 2019

Why is Archie Bunker suddenly trending... oh wait, WRONG #Archie pic.twitter.com/h8DLW1Pmhf — Kris Gutierrez (@KrisGutierrez) May 8, 2019

That's Archie Bunker you dumb millennials. — Jay Kirell 🐠🐈🐌🐇🐸 (@JasonKirell) May 8, 2019

Can’t help but hear Archie Bunker’s voice in my head every single time I see this name. 😬 pic.twitter.com/BEOlRdugHR — Saltinmyblood (@saltinmyblood1) May 8, 2019

You know you are old when the new royal baby is called Archie and this is the first Archie that comes to mind while everyone else is thinking about the one in Riverdale. #Archie #ArchieWindsor #ArchieBunker pic.twitter.com/EDQDVkBxaE — Joana Maltez (@gatamalteza) May 8, 2019

Don't forget, there are other Archies out there, including retired NFL quarterback Archie Manning, dad of Peyton and Eli.

The Mount Rushmore of Archies:



Archie Bunker

(All In The Family)



Archie Andrews

(red-headed boy who runs Riverdale)



Archie Manning

(New Orleans Saint QB and father of Peyton & Eli)



Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

(son of Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan)#RoyalBaby #babysussex — Politics & Sports (@Politix_Sports) May 8, 2019

But the creator of the Riverdale show on the CW, the series that's helped introduce red-headed Archie Andrews to a new generation, was loving the connection.

'Best. Crossover. Ever," tweeted Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics. "Riverdale goes ROYAL."