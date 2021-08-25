Archer's Amber Nash explains how Pam became a 'weird sex symbol'

FX

I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here)

When the animated series Archer first debuted in 2009, Barack Obama was in his first term as president, Adele won the Grammy for Best New Artist and the New Orleans Saints were the current Super Bowl champs. Archer, created by Adam Reed, follows Sterling Archer, the self-described "world's best spy," and the dysfunctional inner workings of his secret spy agency. Over 12 years, the show's cast, H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler, Lucky Yates and Amber Nash, have become as beloved as the characters they play. Archer has earned numerous accolades including four Emmy Awards.

On Wednesday, season 12 of Archer debuts on FX. Things pick right up from where they left off in season 11. During an interview on CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast Nash, who plays Pam Poovey, describes the new season as, "Like 'big oil', we're going up against 'big spy'. We're this little scrappy agency that's dealing with much better agencies. And it's a lot of the same horseshit that you're used to."

The first 10 seasons of Archer were written by Reed. But seasons 11 and 12 are written by different writers which, according to Nash, gives the show a slightly different "voice" while being true to what fans expect. She said that it's just a fun, dynamic, crazy season.

Outside of Archer, Nash who is based in Atlanta, also performs with the beloved improv comedy institution Dad's Garage. In fact her husband, Kevin Gillese, was the artistic director there for 10 years. The two are in pre-production for an indie comedy film called How To Ruin the Holidays which will star Nash as well as actor and comic Colin Mochrie.

You can listen to my entire conversation with Nash in the podcast player above or on Apple Podcasts. She explains the benefits and challenges of recording Archer solo as well as her work with Project Chimp, a sanctuary for former research chimpanzees. And wait until you hear her explain Pam's journey on Archer from being the butt of jokes to becoming what Nash describes as a "weird sex symbol."

You can watch season 12 of Archer on FX. You can subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I catch up with an artist, actor or creator to learn about their work, career and current obsessions.