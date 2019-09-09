Sarah Tew/CNET

As a kid I dreamed of owning my own arcade games, even though I knew I'd probably never be able to afford them. The folks at Arcade1Up are making those dreams a reality for my generation, with a growing selection of retro arcade cabinets that look, sound and play like the originals -- for a fraction of the price.

Today only, and while supplies last, that fraction is even smaller: Amazon has Arcade1Up's Street Fighter cabinet for $187.50, the lowest price I've seen. It normally sells for $300. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The cabinets are three-quarter scale, meaning they're best if you pull up a stool and sit. (You can also buy a riser that makes them more standing-friendly.) They're easy to assemble and they look, sound and play just like the real thing.

I've got the Asteroids cabinet (which also plays Tempest and a couple other games), and it's a blast. Here, it's all Street Fighter: Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers and Street Fighter ll Turbo.

Thankfully, Arcade1Up squeezed in two sets of controls, because of course these games are best played against a friend. Just make sure it's someone you like, because you'll be crowded close (because three-quarter scale, not full-size).

Check out the accompanying video from Bridget Carey, who tells you everything you need to know about the game. At this price, I don't expect these to last long.

Now playing: Watch this: Arcade1Up Street Fighter machine is a retro blast to...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.