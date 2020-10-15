Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table hits Kickstarter with Pandemic, Ticket to Ride and Monopoly

Arcade1Up

Update: The Infinity Game Table is live on Kickstarter starting October 15 and has added a detailed list of launch games, including Hasbro games like Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Candy Land, and Yahtzee. Kickstarter backers will also get access to popular Asmodee board games like Pandemic and Ticket to Ride. The 24-inch model is $499 while the larger 32-inch model is $699.

Our original story continues below:

Arcade1Up, which revitalized the home arcade scene with its three-quarter-size arcade machines, is launching a new design called the Infinity Game Table. Rather than emulating the look and feel of a vintage arcade cabinet, the Infinity Game Table looks like a large slate-style tablet, and is designed to sit on a coffee or dining table, or on its own custom detachable legs.

The display points straight up, allowing for players to sit around it. So far, Arcade1Up says it will have a large library of digital content from multiple publishers, including Hasbro, which strongly suggests that this will be pitched primarily as a digital board game table. With board games and tabletop games enjoying a renaissance right now, that could be an interesting pitch to bridge the divide between board games and video games. Also promised is a variety of puzzles, card games, coloring books and digital comics, some preloaded, some available via an app store.

Both 24- and 32-inch touchscreen models will be available, with some form of what Arcade1Up calls "tactile feedback," which could mean a taptic or rumble response in specific apps. Built-in Wi-Fi will allow up to six players to play remotely from their own systems.

If the concept looks familiar, you might remember a short-lived trend called tabletop PCs, dating to around 2013. These were big slate-style touchscreen PCs that could also lie flat and play games. The Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27, for example, included Monopoly, a poker app and other games, but these systems were expensive ($1,500 and up) and never caught on.