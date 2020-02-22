Arcade1Up NBA Jam Live cabinet adds online multiplayer to retro gaming lineup

Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up specializes in recreating retro arcade gaming cabinets with classic titles such as Street Fighter, Asteroids, Missile Command, Centipede and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but scaled down in size from the originals and for a fraction of their price, too, typically between $250 and $500. With its new cabinet for '90s two-on-two basketball game NBA Jam, it's adding a modern touch: online play.

The cabinet, which we first saw at CES earlier this year, will be the company's first with built-in Wi-Fi letting you play drop-in games with up to four players on four different machines, as long as they're in North America. Along with the original game, you'll be able to take on your friends and family in NBA Jam Tournament Edition and NBA Hangtime.

If you like your arcade games even older, though, the company also announced Frogger and a 40th-anniversary edition of its Pac-Man cabinet. Ancestor of Crossy Road, the Frogger cabinet features the original game where you navigate a frog across busy streets and dangerous waterways. Also included are Time Pilot and Time Pilot 84, a game where you seemingly endlessly fly around in circles shooting down different aircraft while trying not to die.

The special edition Pac-Man cabinet "features licensor-approved artwork with faux wood-grain side panels and artwork resembling the original Pac-Man arcade machine." It's loaded with the original Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Pac & Pal, Pac-Mania, Super Pac-Man and Pac-Land as well as Galaga.

All three arcade cabinets are now available for preorder from Arcade1Up's site, according to the company's announcement at New York Toy Fair 2020. Prices start at $399 for each machine.