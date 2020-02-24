Save up to $150 on Arcade1Up retro arcade cabinets, including Star Wars and Space Invaders

Arcade1Up

Walmart, it seems, really wants you to own an Arcade1Up retro video game arcade cabinet. They've been on sale on and off since last fall, through the Black Friday sales, and guess what? They're back, with deals on (by my count) five different games. Arcade1Up's arcade cabinets are a true gaming treasure for your home. These three-quarter scale replicas of the old-school arcade machines have been subtly upgraded for the modern era with sharp 17-inch screens. They normally run $300 to $500, but right now I see discounts of up to $150.

Remember, though: With a few exceptions, these prices are only for the game cabinet and don't include the $45 riser (that raises it to adult height), which is sold separately. These units all ship in Ikea-style flat-pack boxes, and some assembly is required. But we've done it ourselves, and it's not too tough.

Arcade1Up It's hard to describe this particular cabinet without getting giddy. This is the classic vector-graphics Star Wars game from 1983, in which you used a cool-looking flight yoke to alternate between shooting TIE fighters in space and running trenches on the Death Star. This cabinet displays three games (based on Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) on a 17-inch LCD display and includes the riser to position the controls at adult height.

Arcade1Up The Galaga Arcade Machine is a 4-foot-high cabinet that plays two games. You get the original Galaxian (from 1979) and 1981's follow-up, Galaga, on the 17-inch color LCD. As with all Arcade1Up consoles, it stands 4 feet high, but the included riser brings it up to grown-up height.

Arcade1Up It's the classic of classics, now half off. This cabinet gives you the original Space Invaders -- the monochrome, for authenticity -- along with the updated color version. There's no riser included with this model, so you'll probably want to purchase a riser from Arcade1Up.

Arcade1Up The great-granddaddy of photo-realistic PC golf games, Golden Tee Golf was ruled arcades starting in 1989. You still control the club with an authentic arcade trackball controller and buttons that allows you to slice, hook, draw or fade, and the game supports as many as four players. The cabinet plays four games: Golden Tee, Golden Tee 2K, Golden Tee '99 and Golden Tee '98.

Arcade1Up Upright cabinets are OK, but seriously: Head-to-head gaming tables were the best. This Street Fighter 2 table lets you play against a friend with a split screen. Best of all, this unassuming little table plays 12 different games, including: Street Fighter II: The World Warriors 1991

Street Fighter II: Turbo Hyper Fighting 1992 Street Fighter 1987

Darkstalkers 1994

Commando 1985

Final Fight 1989

Ghosts 'N Goblins 1985

Strider Moto Kikaku 1989

Loop Master

Street Fighter II Championship Edition 1992

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers 1993

Super Street Fighter II Turbo 1994

