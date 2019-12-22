Arcade1Up retro arcade cabinets including Star Wars and Asteroids on last-minute Walmart sale

Arcade1Up

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Walmart, it seems, really wants you to own an Arcade1Up retro video game arcade cabinet. They've been on sale on and off through the entire holiday sale season, and guess what? They're still on sale -- at least, the ones that aren't sold out yet. Arcade1Up's arcade cabinets are a true gaming treasure for your home. These three-quarter scale replicas of the old-school arcade machines have been subtly upgraded for the modern era with sharp 17-inch screens. They normally run $300 to $500, but we're seeing discounts of $100 or more.

Remember, though: With a few exceptions, these prices are only for the game cabinet and don't include the $45 riser (that raises it to adult height), which is sold separately. These units all ship in Ikea-style flat-pack boxes, and some assembly is required. But we've done it ourselves, and it's not too tough.

Below, we've highlighted a few of our favorites. But be sure to check out the entire list of cabinets on sale right now at Walmart.

Arcade1Up It's hard to describe this particular cabinet without getting giddy. This is the classic vector-graphics Star Wars game from 1983, in which you used a cool-looking flight yoke to alternate between shooting TIE fighters in space and running trenches on the Death Star. This cabinet displays three games (based on Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) on a 17-inch LCD display and includes the riser to position the controls at adult height. Available right now for $399.

Arcade1Up The Galaga Arcade Machine is a 4-foot high cabinet that plays two games. You get the original Galaxian (from 1979) and 1981's follow-up, Galaga, on the 17-inch color LCD. As with all Arcade1Up consoles, it stands 4 feet high, but you can add a riser. Available right now for $199.

Arcade1Up Arcade1Up's Final Fight Arcade Machine plays four different games: Final Fight, 1944: The Loop Master, Ghosts 'n Goblins and Strider. The 4-foot high cabinet includes a 17-inch color LCD display and the original controls and artwork. Available right now for $199.

Arcade1Up The Asteroids Arcade Machine includes four games: Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander and Tempest. It's all displayed on the 17-inch color display and features authentic controls from the original design. This deal is available right now.

Arcade1Up It's the classic of classics, now half off. This cabinet gives you the original Space Invaders --the monochrome, for authenticity -- along with the updated color version.

