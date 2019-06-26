Inspire Stories/Arby's

In a time full of vegan meat like the Impossible Burger, Arby's is taking a different, more unsettling route. The American fast-food giant has unveiled the "marrot," a carrot made of meat.

According to Arby's, the marrot, which won't be available to customers just yet, provides 70% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamin A.

"Plant-based meats are the latest incarnation of making vegetables look like what Americans really want -- which is great, tasty meat," said Jim Taylor, head of marketing at Arby's.

"Universally, people know we're supposed to eat vegetables every day. But 90 percent of Americans don't eat the recommended amount. So we said if others can make meat out of vegetables, why can't we make vegetables out of meat?"

Arby's megetables are made mostly of meat -- the marrot is turkey breast cut into the shape of a carrot, cooked sous vide for an hour, rolled in "carrot marinade" and maple syrup powder and then oven roasted for another hour. The green part on top is the only "green" part of this vegetable, which is a parsley garnish.