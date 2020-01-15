Aquaman animated series is coming to HBO Max

Warner Bros. Pictures

The DC Universe is getting a new miniseries, with a three-part animated Aquaman show to launch on upcoming streaming service HBO Max. The miniseries announced Wednesday is called Aquaman: King of Atlantis and will follow his first day on the job as king. Aquaman's sidekicks Vulko and Mera will also be in the show, which is being made by Warner Bros. Animation.

"Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the trident," HBO Max said at the WarnerMedia Television Critics Association day.

No word on whether the movie's actors will be voicing their animated counterparts.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis will join HBO Max animated content including Rick and Morty, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Jellystone, Little Ellen and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

HBO Max is launching in May at a price of $15 a month. It will include content like Doctor Who, Friends, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Veep, the Gossip Girl sequel and Sesame Street, and movies including Wonder Woman and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Also coming to HBO Max are shows from The CW network like Pretty Little Liars, Batwoman and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, as The CW winds down its streaming deal with Netflix.

"We'll have an offering of 500 classic movies," said Michael Quigley, EVP of content acquisitions for HBO Max, on Wednesday. He added this will be "the preeminent classic movie offering of any service out there."

