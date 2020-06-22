Apple's WWDC 2020 privacy updates want to tell people how apps are tracking them

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple announced new privacy features for its devices at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. These updates include more controls of sharing location data and indicators when an app is using your microphone or camera.

"All of our product work is grounded in a set of privacy principles," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering.

The updates mean that you can limit how much location information is shared with apps -- only allowing it approximate data rather than your precise whereabouts. Apple also introduced recording indicators through an orange dot on your status bar that will tell you when your camera or microphone is activated.

Apple also introduced labels for app permissions to inform people how much data an app requests before they download them. The feature will show people those labels in two categories, on "Data Linked To You" and "Data Used to Track You."

"For food, you have nutrition labels," said Erik Neuenschwander, Apple's user privacy manager. "So we thought it would be great to have something similar for apps. We're going to require each developer to self-report their practices."

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple has pushed to lead the pack of tech giants on data privacy as people have become increasingly concerned about how much information companies like Facebook and Google are collecting on them. In 2019, Apple put up a large billboard focused on privacy at the CES tech show, and in 2020 the company's privacy chief spoke on a CES panel about how Apple protects customer data.

WWDC is Apple's annual conference for software updates to its line of devices. The company has backed up its privacy talk by announcing features at previous WWDCs like Sign In With Apple, which generates random email addresses to log in to apps rather than tying your actual identity to services. On Monday, Federighi said up to 200 million people have used this feature since it was announced last year.

Apple has also clamped down on location tracking through iOS and blocking third-party browser trackers.

In one case, the privacy protections backfired after security researchers from Google found that the anti-tracking features on Apple's Safari browser actually introduced more tracking risks -- a flaw Apple fixed in December.

With the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring trust and privacy has become an even bigger challenge for Apple, which collaborated with Google to help track the spread of the contagious disease. The companies have maintained that the Bluetooth-tracking capabilities are strictly opt-in, but admitted that there would be a major trust hurdle to overcome.