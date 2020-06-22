Apple's WWDC 2020 by the numbers

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple on Monday unveiled a slew of new products and features, including its latest operating system, a redesigned personal assistant and a revamped home screen that includes widgets.

Apple executives also shared a number of stats at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, which took place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at WWDC 2020, by the numbers:

23 million-Number of Apple app developers worldwide.

14-Apple's latest iOS update

100 million-Amount of money Apple is spending to promote racial injustice.

1 trillion-Number ways Apple says you can customize your memoji.

25 billion-Amount of requests Apple's virtual assistant Siri gets every month.

20 times-Amount of facts Siri has compared to three years ago.

40-Percentage increase in the number of messages.

80-Percentage of new cars that have Apple CarPlay, which allows you to use the iPhone while you drive.

1 billion-Amount of screens that Apple TV is on.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information shortly.