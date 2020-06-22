Apple on Monday unveiled a slew of new products and features, including its latest operating system, a redesigned personal assistant and a revamped home screen that includes widgets.
Apple executives also shared a number of stats at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, which took place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's a look at WWDC 2020, by the numbers:
23 million-Number of Apple app developers worldwide.
14-Apple's latest iOS update
100 million-Amount of money Apple is spending to promote racial injustice.
1 trillion-Number ways Apple says you can customize your memoji.
25 billion-Amount of requests Apple's virtual assistant Siri gets every month.
20 times-Amount of facts Siri has compared to three years ago.
40-Percentage increase in the number of messages.
80-Percentage of new cars that have Apple CarPlay, which allows you to use the iPhone while you drive.
1 billion-Amount of screens that Apple TV is on.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information shortly.
Discuss: Apple's WWDC 2020 by the numbers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.