Apple's virtual WWDC 2021 keynote is set for June 7

We already knew when Apple's annual WWDC would take place, and now we know the time. On Monday the iPhone-maker announced that the keynote for this year's virtual show will take place on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST).

Similar to 2020's WWDC, this year's show will be completely online with Apple previously saying that it would be "free for all developers." The virtual event runs from June 7 through June 11.

Apple traditionally uses its WWDC keynote addresses to highlight the big changes it has planned for its software in the coming year with the next generations of iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and more expected to be detailed at this year's event. Last year the company also made some big hardware news, announcing that it was transitioning away from Intel processors in its Mac computers to an in-house silicon solution that has since been known as the M1.

Apple's M1 chip can now be found in the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and has recently expanded to the iMac and iPad Pro. At last year's event, CEO Tim Cook said the transition from Intel to its own chips would "take about two years."