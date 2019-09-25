Apple's TVOS 13 is live with Apple Arcade and a new home screen

Apple

Apple's TVOS 13 is out in the wild. The new operating system for Apple TV launched Tuesday alongside updates to iOS 13 and iPadOS, bringing with it a new Home screen, new screen savers, support for multi-users, expanded game controller support for PlayStation and Xbox and Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is Apple's new gaming subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. The service lets Apple users play games across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices.

According to a release from Apple, the multi-user support "makes it easy to switch between family members so everyone gets their own personalized entertainment experience."

TVOS 13 is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.