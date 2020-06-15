Apple's Tim Cook praises Supreme Court ruling on protections for LGBTQ workers

James Martin/CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday praised the Supreme Court ruling that federal civil rights law protects LGBTQ workers.

"Grateful for today's decision by the Supreme Court," said Cook in a tweet. "LGBTQ people deserve equal treatment in the workplace and throughout society, and today's decision further underlines that federal law protects their right to fairness."

The US Supreme Court ruled on Monday that it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The ruling adds LGBTQ identifying people to those protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.

"In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee," wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch in the majority opinion. "We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

Since coming out as gay in 2014, Cook has often spoken out against anti-LGBT legislation, and his name was featured on Alabama's anti-discrimination bill. In 2018, Cook was the recipient of the Anti-Defamation League's first Courage Against Hate award, which recognizes individuals who champion unity, diversity and social progress.