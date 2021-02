James Martin/CNET

The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs would have turned 66 on Wednesday, and company CEO Tim Cook marked the day with a tweet.

"Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday," he wrote. "Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That's a testament to Steve's life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day."

Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday. Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That’s a testament to Steve’s life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day. pic.twitter.com/4nluynVjFF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2021

This story will be updated shortly.