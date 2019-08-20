CNET también está disponible en español.

The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus reportedly costs $150M a season

The first two seasons of the Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston drama cost $300 million, a report says.

screen-shot-2019-08-20-at-12-48-01-pm

Reese Witherspoon in the trailer for The Morning Show.

 Apple/Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman

The first two seasons of The Morning Show reportedly cost $300 million to produce, Bloomberg reported Monday. The news broadcast drama, which will air when subscription service Apple TV Plus launches later this year, stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. Aniston and Witherspoon are being paid around $1.25 million per episode, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The Morning Show trailer was released earlier this week, with Apple also dropping a For All Mankind teaser that sees Russia put the first person on the moon. Oprah WinfreySteven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams and other big names are also attached to the iPhone maker's streaming service.

Apple TV Plus will cost $10 per month and will launch in November with exclusive original shows and films, Bloomberg also reported. Apple has not yet confirmed how much the Netflix competitor service will cost, how many shows and movies will be available at launch and the specific launch date.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

