Apple's rumored TV service may offer discounted streaming bundles

James Martin/CNET

Apple's rumored TV streaming service, expected to be unveiled next week, may bundle together other video subscriptions for a discounted price.

Apple has negotiated the right to bundle together other streaming services, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation. That means Apple could offer bundles of streaming subscriptions -- for example, to the on-demand versions of Showtime, Starz and HBO -- at a lower price than you'd pay for each individual service. (Note: Showtime is owned by CBS, the parent company of CNET.)

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to original programing, Apple is expected to offer around 15 add-on subscriptions as part of its TV service, according to The Information. Apple hasn't yet signed a deal for the streaming version of HBO, according to the report, so it's unclear if that'll be included. Netflix has said it won't be part of Apple's service.

Apple has remained virtually silent about its TV plans but is expected to unveil the service, along with a subscription news service and a rumored new credit card, at a launch event on March 25. The company already has a pipeline of original programs with big stars, including at least five shows that've wrapped shooting. Apple has reportedly spent more than $1 billion to recruit projects from high-profile film and television stars, including J.J. Abrams, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg, among many others.