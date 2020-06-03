Apple's rumored mini-LED iPad Pro might not launch until 2021

Apple

Apple is rumored to have new iPad Pro models in the works, but we might not get a look at them till next year. A leak posted on Twitter, spotted earlier Wednesday by MacRumors, says new iPad Pro models with 5G and mini-LED displays will launch in the first or second quarter of 2021.

Previous rumors had suggested that Apple's new iPad Pro models might be released later this year, according to MacRumors.

Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone maker may be working on six mini-LED products for release in 2020 and 2021. The 2021 iPad Pro is also rumored to feature a A14X chip and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.