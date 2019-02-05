Apple's retail chief Angela Ahrendts is leaving the company in April

Josh Miller/CNET

Apple's retail chief Angela Ahrendts will be leaving the company in April. She's worked for the iPhone maker since 2014.

The company said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's HR chief, will take on Ahrendts' responsibilities. Those include overseeing the company's 35 online stores, 506 retail locations around the world and their 70,000 employees. She's worked for Apple for the past 30 years, leading recruiting, Apple University and other projects.

"At Apple, we believe our soul is our people, and Deirdre understands the qualities and strengths of our team better than anyone," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

The move marks the end of Ahrendts' tenure, which brought stability to the company's retail arm after a rocky year under her predecessor John Browett.

