CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 and Xbox Series X restock James Bond game Wonder Woman 1984 Best Buy's Black Friday ad Amazon's Black Friday deals Fortnite Black Friday AirPods deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Apple's Powerbeats go glow-in-the-dark as part of new Ambush collaboration

The new limited-edition luminous earphones are the result of a partnership with Japanese brand Ambush.

Listen
- 01:15
my5f2-444-powerbeats-pro-rgb-angle01-v80

A collaboration between Beats and Ambush has resulted in glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats.

 Apple

Looking to have your Powerbeats stand out? Apple's headphones have a new color option that will do just that. 

Announced on Tuesday, Beats is partnering with Tokyo-based lifestyle brand Ambush on a new pair of Powerbeats headphones that will glow in the dark. The new headphones are Beats' first luminous product and part of a "limited run" that are available for $200 at Apple, Dover Street Market, "select" Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com. 

See at Apple

See also

"I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time," said Yoon Ahn, creative director of Ambush, in a statement announcing the new headphones. "I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same city energy when you're outside late at night listening to music."

Besides the new funky, glow-in-the-dark color, the special edition headphones are otherwise largely identical to the $150 Powerbeats 4 that was updated back in March. They're wireless Bluetooth headphones with Apple's H1 chip inside, but the headphones keep the wire between the two ear hooks, as well as other Powerbeats features, including 15-hour battery life, an IPX4 rating for sweat- and water-resistance as well as a "Fast Fuel" feature that lets you get an hour of music playback from a five-minute charge. 

my5f2-444-powerbeats-pro-rgb-angle06-v024

The Beats and Ambush Powerbeats carrying case. 

 Apple

The headphones come with a black USB-A to Lightning cable as well as a carrying case with the Beats and Ambush logos.