At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference that kicked off online on Monday, Apple announced all of its own native apps -- like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro -- will offer support for its first Arm chip and first Arm-based Mac within Apple's newly announced MacOS Big Sur.

Apple said Final Cut will exploit the system's multi core architecture to let users play back up to three video streams, at full 4K Pro resolution, on Apple's A12 processor.

"Starting day one, users can download these apps, right from the Mac App Store, and most apps will just work with no changes from the developer," said Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi.

