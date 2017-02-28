Apple's next iPhone to ditch Lightning for USB-C, report says

Enlarge Image Captura de pantalla Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's iPhone could celebrate its 10th birthday with a curved screen and USB-C connection.

According to the Wall Street Journal, at least one model in Apple's next update to the iPhone range could have a curved OLED screen, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

More intriguingly, the Journal quotes anonymous sources claiming the new iPhone would ditch Apple's proprietary Lightning connection for USB-C. USB cables for syncing and charging are standard across the mobile industry, but Apple has always stubbornly stuck with its own charging connection. Shifting to USB-C would be a huge move for Apple.

It would also be a surprise, as Apple's iPhone 7 controversially moved away from another industry standard, the 2.5mm headphone jack, in favour of Lightning. With that commitment to Lightning in mind, you may want to take this little rumour with a pinch of salt.

The report also suggested an end to the home button, which would free space for a slimmer bezel -- but it's not clear where Apple would put the fingerprint scanner.

Apple has yet to respond to a request for comment.