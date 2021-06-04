Apple's next iPad Pro will reportedly have wireless charging, glass back

Scott Stein/CNET

Apple released new iPad Pros powered by its M1 chip earlier this year, but the tech giant apparently has more updates in store for its high-end tablets. Apple is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging that it plans to release in 2022, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg, citing people will knowledge of the matter. The new iPad Pro will reportedly have a glass back and use a MagSafe system, similar to the one Apple introduced on the iPhone 12.

Apple also plans to release a redesigned iPad Mini later this year, according to Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

