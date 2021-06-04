Amazon Prime Day 2021 Target's Deal Days sale Apple 'HomeOS' Harry Potter store in NYC NASA heading to Venus Stimulus check updates

Apple's next iPad Pro will reportedly have wireless charging, glass back

The tech giant also has an update to the iPad Mini in the works, according to Bloomberg.

ipad-pro-m1-2021-cnet-2021-051

Apple introduced new M1-powered iPad Pro tablets in April.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Apple released new iPad Pros powered by its M1 chip earlier this year, but the tech giant apparently has more updates in store for its high-end tablets. Apple is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging that it plans to release in 2022, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg, citing people will knowledge of the matter. The new iPad Pro will reportedly have a glass back and use a MagSafe system, similar to the one Apple introduced on the iPhone 12.

Apple also plans to release a redesigned iPad Mini later this year, according to Bloomberg. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 