Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's next MacBook Pro model appears to have been filed in an application to the US Federal Communications Commission. The documents say the laptop will be a 13-inch model, 9to5Mac reported Tuesday.

Apple had unveiled a slight update to its MacBook Pro lineup during its WWDC event last month. Its 13- and 15-inch computers now feature Intel's faster eighth- and ninth-generation Core processors, including an eight-core version. The company also announced a redesigned keyboard for the MacBook Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's WWDC brought dark mode, $6,000 cheese graters...

In the FCC ID database, an application by Apple for laptop computer A2159 can now be seen, filed on July 1.

"We, Apple Inc., are applying for an FCC grant for a Single Certification of the device: MacBook Pro," Apple's application letter says. "The MacBook Pro, Model A2159 is a laptop computer, with built-in IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac radio and Bluetooth radio."

The bottom of the MacBook Pro laptop can also be seen in one image on the FCC application.

Apple

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the FCC application mirrors one of seven reported MacBook registrations in the Eurasian Economic Commission database last month. The models were filed on June 14, and are listed as the A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182 and A2251, MacRumors reported at the time.

The EEC filings are a legal requirement to sell encrypted devices in Russia and other countries, MacRumors said, and they've previously foretold the announcement of new iPhones, iPads, iPad Pros, Apple Watches, Macs and AirPods.

Mentioned Above Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, space gray, 2017) $1,250 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.