CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Computers

Apple's next 13-inch MacBook Pro pops up in FCC documents

Apple may have a new laptop on the way.

27-apple-macbook-pro-15-inch-2018

There could be a new MacBook Pro in your future.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's next MacBook Pro model appears to have been filed in an application to the US Federal Communications Commission. The documents say the laptop will be a 13-inch model, 9to5Mac reported Tuesday.

Apple had unveiled a slight update to its MacBook Pro lineup during its WWDC event last month. Its 13- and 15-inch computers now feature Intel's faster eighth- and ninth-generation Core processors, including an eight-core version. The company also announced a redesigned keyboard for the MacBook Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's WWDC brought dark mode, $6,000 cheese graters...
4:32

In the FCC ID database, an application by Apple for laptop computer A2159 can now be seen, filed on July 1.

"We, Apple Inc., are applying for an FCC grant for a Single Certification of the device: MacBook Pro," Apple's application letter says. "The MacBook Pro, Model A2159 is a laptop computer, with built-in IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac radio and Bluetooth radio."

The bottom of the MacBook Pro laptop can also be seen in one image on the FCC application.

Apple MacBook Pro
Apple

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the FCC application mirrors one of seven reported MacBook registrations in the Eurasian Economic Commission database last month. The models were filed on June 14, and are listed as the A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182 and A2251, MacRumors reported at the time.

The EEC filings are a legal requirement to sell encrypted devices in Russia and other countries, MacRumors said, and they've previously foretold the announcement of new iPhonesiPadsiPad ProsApple WatchesMacs and AirPods.

Mentioned Above
Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, space gray, 2017)
$1,250
See it
$1,499 Best Buy
See It
$1,729 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Apple

Next Article: Sharing your DNA can help solve horrible crimes