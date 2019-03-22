Apple's news subscription likely won't include The New York Times

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's new digital news service won't be welcomed by everyone. The New York Times, one of the biggest and most prestigious newspapers in the US, will likely not be featured in Apple's subscription news service, expected to be announced on Monday.

"We tend to be quite leery about the idea of almost habituating people to find our journalism somewhere else," Mark Thompson, CEO of New York Times, told Reuters. "We're also generically worried about our journalism being scrambled in a kind of Magimix (blender) with everyone else's journalism."

Now playing: Watch this: New AirPods, iMacs, iPads and more details on Apple's...

Thompson reportedly warned that publishing through third-party distribution can be risky for publishers who might lose control of their content.

Neither New York Times nor Apple immediately responded to requests for comment.

Apple's launch event will take place on Monday at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California at 10:00 a.m. PT. The iPhone maker is expected to announce its new Netflix-like streaming service, a subscription news service and possibly Apple credit cards.

The paid digital news service is likely a premium version of its current News app, which will allow users to view content from different publishers. Publishers have reportedly been hesitant to sign on because Apple would take 50 percent of the revenue from the service.