Apple's New York store features a rainbow cube ahead of reopening

Apple

Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York is sporting flashy colors ahead of its reopening. The signature cube surrounding the store's entrance was unveiled Friday featuring rainbow-tinted glass.

The 32-foot cube, which has become a tourist attraction, was dismantled in January 2017 ahead of renovations, and the store was temporarily relocated. A reopening date hasn't been announced yet.

"Beneath the surface of Fifth Avenue, you'll soon discover a reimagined space where creativity is always welcome," a message on the glass reads, according to a tweet by Quartz editor Mike Murphy. "A 24-hour store with doors open to the bright lights and big dreams of this city, ready to inspire what you can do, discover, and make next."

The eye-catching rainbow design won't be around forever. The cube will go back to being totally clear, an Apple representative said. The store, one of the company's busiest and reportedly most profitable locations, first opened in 2006.

Apple is gearing up for it's annual fall event on Tuesday, in which it's expected to unveil the iPhone 11 along with other products and services.