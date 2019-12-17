Apple's new Mac Pro may be easy to repair, but good luck getting certain parts

CNET

Apple's newest Mac Pro isn't cheap. After adding all the available upgrades, you're looking at a $53,000 computer. However, this Mac Pro can apparently be upgraded and repaired with a minimal amount of effort -- though fixing some of the high-end parts could be a pain.

Tech repair site iFixit tore down the Mac Pro and found it to be easily accessible, repairable and upgradable. In its teardown, published Tuesday, iFixit gave the computer a 9 out of 10 for repairability, with 10 being the easiest to repair. Contrary to appearances, it also doesn't grate cheese.

"The new Mac Pro is a Fixmas miracle: beautiful, amazingly well put together, and a masterclass in repairability," iFixit said in its teardown. "This is without a doubt the most repairable Apple product in recent memory."

The main issue iFixit had with the Mac Pro is that some parts, such as the SSD, are proprietary. Owners will have to contact Apple in order to fix issues with these parts.

Still, iFixit found Apple's newest computer easy to repair with tools and in some cases, without them.