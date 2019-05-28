Apple's new iPod Touch gets A10 Fusion chip, starts at $199

Apple

Apple released a new iPod touch on Tuesday, saying it makes frequently used features like FaceTime perform even better.

The device uses Apples A10 Fusion chip to improve gaming performance and an "immersive AR experience," for the first time on the iPod, according to a release. The AR feature work across gaming, education and web browsing. The device's chip also improves Group FaceTime and gaming features.

The new 265GB iPod Touch is available in space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and red on apple.com today and in stores later this week. Pricing starts at $199 for the 32GB model, $299 for the 128GB model and $399 for the 256GB model.

(Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.)

"We're making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199," Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing said in a release. "The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod Touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go."

The last time Apple updated the iPod Touch was 2015. The revamp made the device more similar to iPhone 6 with an 8-megapixel camera and a 64-bit processor. After the update, Apple retired the iPod Nano and the Shuffle in 2017. At the same time Apple slashed the iPod Touch prices and reduced storage capacity options.

Originally published May 28 at 5:53 a.m. PT.

Update, at 6:31 a.m. PT: Adds background on iPod Touch updates.

Mentioned Above Apple iPod Touch 2015 (16GB - blue) $190 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.