Apple's new iPod Touch adds Group FaceTime, AR features

Apple says you can expect a better performance from the old favorite.

Apple

Apple brings the iPod touch up-to-date with the newest release.

 Apple

Apple released a new iPod touch on Tuesday, saying it makes frequently used features like FaceTime perform even better. 

The device uses Apples A10 Fusion chip to improve gaming performance and an "immersive AR experience," for the first time on the iPod, according to a release. The device also has new Group FaceTime features.

The new 265GB iPod touch is available in space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and red on apple.com today and in stores later this week. Pricing starts at $199 for the 32GB model, $299 for the 128GB model and $399 for the 256GB model. 

