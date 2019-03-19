Apple's new iPads: Save $25 when you preorder

Apple

In case you missed it, Apple announced new tablets yesterday: A $399 iPad Mini and a $499 iPad Air. As always with new Apple product launches, don't expect any kind of sale pricing for at least--

Hang on, what's this? For a limited time, Best Buy is offering $25 off any of the new iPads when you preorder. To get the discounts, you must be a member of the store's My Best Buy program, which is free to join.

So that brings the Mini down to $375, the Air down to the $475 and so on. (Best Buy normally charges $400 and $500, respectively, versus $399 and $499 from Apple proper.)

It's not much, but it's still a $25 savings. (Well, $24.01 to be exact.) If you were planning to buy one of the new tablets anyway, it seems like a no brainer to take advantage of this offer.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple updates iPad Mini and iPad Air

