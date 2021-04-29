Apple's new iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV could launch on May 21

Apple

Apple's newest iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV devices could launch on May 21, according to reports Thursday from 9to5Mac and MacRumors. Both tech sites point to online listings for the Apple products on UK retailer John Lewis, which says "Available 21 May 2021" for the iMacs as well as the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

The new Apple TV 4K with a remodeled Siri remote might also launch on May 21, according to 9to5Mac, which pointed to mobile leaker Jon Prosser. On Thursday, Prosser said in a tweet that the new iPad Pro and new Apple TV will launch on May 21.

Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro with M1 chip, colorful 24-inch iMac and updated Apple TV 4K during its "Spring Loaded" event earlier this month. The company also announced new AirTag trackers and a purple iPhone 12.

The new iPad Pro, iMac and Apple TV 4K will be available for preorder staring Friday, and Apple says they'll be available in the "second half of May." The tech giant hasn't yet confirmed a specific date.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.