Apple's new emojis include breastfeeding mom, hijabi, bearded man

The new emojis will come to iOS, MacOS and WatchOS later this year.

Mobile Apps
emojiEnlarge Image

Apple released a sample of the new set of emoji it will add later this year.

 Apple
emoji-update-2017-4Enlarge Image

This emoji is one of a group that Apple will release later this year.

 Apple

Apple's new emojis will include a woman in a hijab, a woman breastfeeding, a man meditating and a man with a beard, Apple announced Monday. The emojis will come to iOS, MacOS and WatchOS later this year. 

The new slate of pictures and icons you use in messaging and social media will also include more animals, such as a dinosaur and a zebra, and mythical creatures such as zombies and elves. There's also more food options, including a sandwich, a steak and a coconut. 

Apple made the announcement as its contribution to World Emoji Day, along with iTunes Movies featuring emojis in place of certain movie titles.

More stories

Next Article: 'Justice League' takes on Thor and Black Panther at Comic-Con
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF