Apple's new App Store review policy goes into effect as drama surrounds store

Stephen Shankland/CNET

As furor continues to surround its App Store, Apple on Monday followed through with some of its previously announced changes to improve its digital storefront for developers.

As part of the move, which the company again detailed on its developer site on Monday, bug fixes will no longer be delayed due to App Store "guideline violations," except "for those related to legal issues." Instead, those apps with guideline violations will need to address them for their next submission. Developers will also be able to now suggest changes to the App Store's guidelines in addition to appealing app violations.

First revealed during its annual WWDC developer event in June, the change came shortly after a public dispute with email app Hey that saw a bug fix update to the app blocked by Apple because developer Basecamp did not offer an in-app option to subscribe to the $99-a-year service.

Apple takes a 30% cut of in-app purchases, a rate that has angered other developers, including Spotify and Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Spotify has accused Apple of abusing its power, with its complaint against the iPhone-maker helping trigger a European Union antitrust investigation into the App Store. Epic Games recently filed a lawsuit against Apple (PDF) following Fortnite's removal from the App Store after Epic tried to get around the 30% fee.

Epic is also suing Google, which also charges a 30% fee for in-app purchases on Android's Google Play Store and also booted Fortnite after Epic tried a similar tactic there.