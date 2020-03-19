Apple's modest Mac Mini update: Twice the storage for the same price

Sarah Tew/CNET

Alongside a new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Apple has introduced a new version of its diminutive desktop computer, the Mac Mini. The update is modest, basically a storage bump: The base model now comes with twice the solid-state capacity -- 256GB, up from 128GB -- for the same starting price, $799. The new Mac Mini is available for preorder online now and will ship next week. 9to5Mac first reported the update.

The step-up model, which now features a 512GB SSD, costs $1,099 -- the same price that would get you a 256GB Mac Mini before. Otherwise, the specs and features are unchanged from the previous generation Mac Mini: eighth-gen Intel processors (six- and quad-core options available) with integrated graphics, up to 64GB of 2,666MHz DDR4 memory, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 2.0, 10GB Ethernet and SSD storage options up to 2TB. Those specs were enough to deliver excellent performance and surprising value in 2018 when the Mac Mini got its first real upgrade since 2014. They're a bit less laudable in 2020.

Now playing: Watch this: Unboxing the new Mac Mini

For comparison's sake, $750 at Dell.com nets you that's far less minimal -- but that comes with a ninth-gen six-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SATA HDD plus more ports, connections and expansion slots. And, of course, if you already own a Mac Mini and want to add more storage, you can always buy an inexpensive USB-C drive to add an extra terabyte for $60 or so.