iPhone assembler Foxconn intends to slash 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) from its costs next year, according to Bloomberg.
Foxconn, which is the primary manufacturer of Apple's iPhones, predicts that 2019 will be a "very difficult and competitive year," Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing an internal company memo.
The company cuts include a 6 billion yuan ($865 million) reduction in its iPhone-related expenses specifically, Bloomberg noted. It also intends to cut about 10 percent of its non-technical staff and review managers with annual salaries over $150,000.
Its expenses in the past year were about $6.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.
This news follows a Monday report that Foxconn had cut overtime hours typically available for workers after Apple reduced production orders for its iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. Earlier this month, Apple hinted that the 2018 models didn't sell as well as analysts expected immediately after their September release.
Neither Apple nor Foxconn immediately responded to requests for comment.
Over the summer, President Donald Trump hailed Foxconn's plans to build a new $10 billion electronics manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.
First published at Nov. 21 at 4:36 a.m. PT.
Update, 5:10 a.m. PT: Adds more details and background.
CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.
Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: Great phone. Nice camera. But wait for iPhone XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone supplier, to reportedly slash $2.9B in costs
-
Nov 22•Costco Black Friday 2018 deals: Lenovo Flex 5 discounted, $250 iPad and more
-
Nov 22•Black Friday 2018 Walmart deals: $99 Bose headphones, Google Home Hub, Nintendo Switch bundles and more
-
Nov 22•No escaping the notch: 13 phones with screen notches
-
Nov 22•Cyber Monday's big secret: Why you should pounce on that tempting Black Friday sale
-
•See All
Discuss: Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone supplier, to reportedly slash $2.9B in costs
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.