Apple's MacOS Big Sur updates are crashing and failing for some users

If you're trying to update your MacOS software to Big Sur, you may have encountered installation delays of hours or even days. People have been reporting problems on Twitter, with Apple now confirming a download issue starting at 10 a.m. PT Thursday.

Servers seem to be very slow, with the update failing completely for some customers. After saying it had "about 17 hours remaining," the Big Sur installation failed five or six times for one CNET reporter and now won't restart.

According to Apple's system status page, the ongoing MacOS 11 issue is impacting "some users."

"Users may not be able to download macOS Software Updates on Mac computers," Apple says. "The issue is currently being investigated."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

