Apple

Apple on Tuesday unveiled Logic Pro X 10.5, a major update to the music-making software that adds new workflow, drum beat and sampling tools. Apple touts the update as the biggest release for the music recording and production platform since the launch of Logic Pro X.

"Logic Pro X 10.5 represents the biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X, with powerful new tools that will inspire every artist — from those just getting started with Logic, to those already using it to produce Grammy Award-winning albums," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Apps Product Marketing, in a release.

More to come.