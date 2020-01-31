Apple's Lightning is out as EU votes for a common charger for all mobile devices

Angela Lang/CNET

The European Parliament has voted to have one common charger for all mobile devices -- meaning the end of the line for Apple's Lightning charger in the EU. The measure passed by a vote of 582 to 40, with the guidelines to be adopted by July 2020.

It's an effort to reduce e-waste being generated in Europe -- but Apple last week argued that being forced to change iPhones from Lighting to USB-C connectors would cause "an unprecedented volume of electronic waste," as it would make the company's accessories obsolete.

"More than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped using a Lightning connector in addition to an entire ecosystem of accessory and device manufacturers who use Lightning," Apple said last week. Apple previously made its own accessories obsolete when it switched from its 30-pin connector to Lightning in 2012.

Micro-USB was first declared the standard in 2010, with Apple complying by supplying adapters for its proprietary ports. With the current shift to USB-C charging, Apple now USB-C connectors in its MacBook and iPad Pro devices, but the iPhone continues to rely on Lightning.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.