Apple's Latest Return-to-Office Attempt Reportedly Set for Sept. 5

Apple has set a new deadline for its return-to-office policy, according to a report from Bloomberg on Monday. Starting on Sept. 5, Apple's corporate employees will be required to work from the office three days a week -- Tuesdays, Thursdays and a third day to be determined on a team-by-team basis.

In June 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook originally called for employees to return to the office by September of last year. That plan was then delayed until October, then several additional times after that amid a series of COVID-19 surges. In December of last year, the tech giant delayed return-to-office plans indefinitely and then once again reportedly pushed back a plan for a May 23 return.

Apple's hybrid work plan has been criticized by some employees who say it offers "almost no flexibility." The company's leadership has stressed it believes in-person collaboration is essential.

News of Apple's latest return-to-office deadline comes amid reports Monday that the company laid off about 100 recruiter contractors in a move to slow hiring and curb spending.

