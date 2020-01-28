Apple iOS updates for iPhone, iPad tackle location tracking, screen time issues

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple released two minor updates to its iOS operating system Tuesday. iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 aim to resolve privacy issues found in the December release of iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.3, after researchers discovered that certain location tracking features couldn't be disabled in the iPhone 11 and that security features were being bypassed in Screen Time.

Addressing the location tracking problem, the iPhone's U1 Ultra Wideband chip can now be disabled via a "Networking & Wireless" tab accessed under the Privacy and Location Services menu sections of the Settings app. The latest patch also fixes an iPad bug in Communications Limits, which previously allowed contacts to be added in Screen Time without the entry of a passcode.

To update your iPhone or iPad operating system to 13.3.1, head to the Settings app. Under the General section, select Software Update.