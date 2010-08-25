Apple's iPod, iTunes event September 1

Apple

That Apple September music event? It's happening earlier than anyone expected this year.

Apple sent an invitation moments ago inviting us to the event next Wednesday, September 1. It'll take place at the usual spot, the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater in San Francisco, at the usual time, 10 a.m. PDT.

We'll be there live-blogging the proceedings, so be sure to come back here a week from today.

What exactly will Apple announce? Well, it's a tradition for the company to release new iPod hardware in September. This year, it's widely expected Apple will add the "Retina" display and front-facing camera of the iPhone 4 to the iPod Touch. There's also been speculation about changes coming to Apple TV, including a scaled-down device, a much lower price tag of $99, and access to the App Store.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Apple would be introducing 99-cent TV show rentals at this event, but said that event would take place September 7.