CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Apple's iPhone X sales continue to impress (The 3:59, Ep. 435)

We delve into Apple's quarterly results, Facebook's effort to fight influence campaigns, and a move to curb phone addiction.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Apple's iPhone X sales continue to impress (The 3:59, Ep. 435)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Apple's iPhone X keeps selling as services revenue soars