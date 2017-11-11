Apple's iPhone autocorrect issue mocked by Ohio State fans

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Last week, the iPhone X became the A[?]Phone X.

Or something close to that.

For many people who'd downloaded iOS 11.1, every time they tried to type an "I," the phone would autocorrect to an "A" followed by a unicode question mark.

Apple announced a software update to fix the bug.

However, at Saturday's game between Ohio State and Michigan State, the Buckeyes just couldn't resist a rather clever mockery.

The crowd offered an O-H-I-O chant, accompanied by giant cards to spell out the word.

However -- oh, you got there already? -- the "I" was replaced by "A[?]".

I confess I don't warm to Ohio State, as I find its coach, Urban Meyer, a touch A[?]rrA[?]tatA[?]ng.

One cannot deny, however, that this stunt had an amusing quality and showed a fine awareness of contemporary technological issues.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

I worry, though, that the idea may not have been entirely original.

You see, during ESPN's "College Game Day" broadcast, a University of Miami fan offered this pithy and, to my mind, understandable thought.

Happens to the best of us pic.twitter.com/vONRkpCYCR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2017

I fear now that Miami and Ohio State will both claim it was their idea first.

This will lead to lawsuits from both sides.

It will soon become a long, drawn-out case, mirroring the current legal ping-pong being played between Apple and Samsung.

The two sides will appear before the same magistrate hearing the Apple-Samsung case, Judge Lucy Koh.

She'll tell them to settle it on the football field.

The resulting game will be presented exclusively on Apple Music.

And the winner will be MA[?]amA[?].

