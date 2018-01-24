On Wednesday's podcast, we talk to CNET's Scott Stein about these stories:
- Apple will offer a fix for that battery slowdown feature. We just don't know exactly when.
- Apple's iOS 11.3 will come with new tricks for ARKit.
- Virtual reality could cut the cord this year with HTC offering a wireless adaptor for its Vive headset.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Apple's iPhone slowdown fix coming... sometime (The 3:59, Ep. 344)
